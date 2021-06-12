Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $300.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Wix.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.06.

Get Wix.com alerts:

WIX stock opened at $280.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.45. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $209.00 and a 1-year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Wix.com by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Wix.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.