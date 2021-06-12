Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target Increased to GBX 980 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($12.80) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.95) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 830 ($10.84).

WKP stock opened at GBX 866 ($11.31) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.65. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 472.40 ($6.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 927.50 ($12.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 855.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 17.75 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is presently -32.23%.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

