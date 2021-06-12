Wownero Price Tops $0.42 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. Wownero has a total market cap of $19.64 million and $82,709.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002343 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00058256 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00061220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00022347 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

