XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 110.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Shares of XFLT opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $9.48.
