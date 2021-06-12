XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 110.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of XFLT opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $9.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) by 145.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,130 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

