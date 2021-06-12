xBTC (xBTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $481.00

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One xBTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000825 BTC on exchanges. xBTC has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $481.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, xBTC has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00055723 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00158352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00189088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $405.97 or 0.01093132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,057.16 or 0.99781745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002711 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 7,131,693 coins and its circulating supply is 5,074,971 coins. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital

xBTC Coin Trading

