Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,561 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,044 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,593,000 after purchasing an additional 784,352 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,119,000 after purchasing an additional 632,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,014,754.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $683,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,204 shares of company stock worth $10,746,275 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $69.54 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.35. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XEL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.