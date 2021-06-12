XcelToken Plus (XLAB) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

XcelToken Plus (CURRENCY:XLAB) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. XcelToken Plus has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $2,550.00 worth of XcelToken Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XcelToken Plus has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One XcelToken Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00056611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00021710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.03 or 0.00751326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00084161 BTC.

About XcelToken Plus

XLAB is a coin. XcelToken Plus’ total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,499,840,241 coins. XcelToken Plus’ official Twitter account is @xceltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XcelToken Plus is www.xceltrip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XcelToken Exchange is fully backed by XcelTrip, XcelToken (Utility Token) and XcelPay Wallet that provides secured crypto trading with hot and cold wallets. “

