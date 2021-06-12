Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Gap Down to $19.87

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.87, but opened at $19.35. Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 40 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XENE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $761.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.48.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 126.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

