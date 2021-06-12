Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) Shares Up 8.1%

Shares of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) shot up 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.74. 416,069 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 260,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Xiaobai Maimai as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in China. Its platform collaborates with domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a range of products on its social e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Hexindai Inc and changed its name to Xiaobai Maimai Inc in December 2020.

