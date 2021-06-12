XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Sells $6,762,510.00 in Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 46,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $6,762,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,175,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jacobs Private Equity, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total value of $12,178,097.80.

On Friday, May 14th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $4,605,952.63.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 60,870 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $8,666,061.90.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $4,080,181.69.

On Monday, April 26th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,752,864.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $6,461,343.04.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $149.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.69 and a 52-week high of $151.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.28.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,784,000 after purchasing an additional 155,699 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 37.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after purchasing an additional 339,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,326,000 after purchasing an additional 124,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.65.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

