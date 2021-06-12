XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ FY2021 earnings at $6.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.65.

NYSE:XPO opened at $149.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $151.22.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $10,221,673.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total transaction of $12,178,097.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,208,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,645,743.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 705,818 shares of company stock valued at $95,520,532. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,220 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,777,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,784,000 after purchasing an additional 155,699 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,732,000 after purchasing an additional 339,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,326,000 after purchasing an additional 124,723 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

