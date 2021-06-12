Xuez Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week (XUEZ)

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. Xuez has a market capitalization of $100,635.76 and approximately $56,750.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xuez coin can currently be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Xuez has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 1,092.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000730 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Xuez Profile

XUEZ is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,067,070 coins and its circulating supply is 4,100,636 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

