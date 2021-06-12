Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to post sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

NYSE:XYL traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $118.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,252. Xylem has a 12-month low of $60.92 and a 12-month high of $121.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $71,548.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,452 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Xylem by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Xylem by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Xylem by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Xylem by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 424,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Xylem by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

