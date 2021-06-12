Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YARIY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.06. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $28.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.937 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.