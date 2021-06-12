Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.42 million-235.05 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.14 million.

Shares of Yatsen stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. 1,763,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,782. Yatsen has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.42.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). Equities analysts anticipate that Yatsen will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.30 price objective on the stock. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatsen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yatsen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

