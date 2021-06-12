Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist cut their target price on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. Yext has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.79.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 47.62% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $39,663.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 75,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $1,209,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,869,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,285,631.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,208 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Yext by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

