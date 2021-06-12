Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,843 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $11,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 47.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 12.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 24.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUMC opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.34.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.