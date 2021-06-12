Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will report earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($0.78). Immunic posted earnings per share of ($0.90) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($3.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($2.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($2.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on Immunic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Immunic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

In other news, Chairman Duane Nash acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 14,032 shares in the company, valued at $178,908. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Immunic by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 15,671 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Immunic by 111.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 228,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Immunic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,337,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in Immunic by 9.4% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 401,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 34,527 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Immunic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMUX stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.20. 77,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,502. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.08.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

