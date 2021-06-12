Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Pfizer reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $4.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of PFE opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North American Management Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 91,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

