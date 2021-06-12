Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.10). Phunware also posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Phunware had a negative net margin of 339.41% and a negative return on equity of 917.94%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million.

Several research firms recently commented on PHUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Phunware in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

PHUN stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 12.10. Phunware has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other Phunware news, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $39,196.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,757 shares in the company, valued at $250,497.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $148,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,156 shares in the company, valued at $108,934.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Phunware in the first quarter valued at $396,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phunware in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Phunware in the first quarter valued at $86,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

