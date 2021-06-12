Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Virgin Galactic also reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Virgin Galactic.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Truist started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $51,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPCE stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $35.10. 13,931,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,314,553. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.96. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.38.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.