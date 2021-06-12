Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.09. Wells Fargo & Company posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $524,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 81,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 72,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.68. The stock had a trading volume of 19,218,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,188,594. The company has a market cap of $188.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.