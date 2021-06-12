Zacks: Analysts Expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.35. Chegg posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

CHGG stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. Chegg has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -147.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,770,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,745,678.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $3,077,673.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 157,835 shares in the company, valued at $14,100,978.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,163 shares of company stock worth $10,495,808 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

