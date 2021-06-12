Zacks: Analysts Expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.60) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enlivex Therapeutics.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLV traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.55. 135,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,776. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $150.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.06. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $29.40.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

