Zacks: Analysts Expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.
On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.60) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enlivex Therapeutics.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENLV traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.55. 135,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,776. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $150.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.06. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $29.40.
Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.
