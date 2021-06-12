Zacks: Analysts Expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). Motus GI posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 14,376.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.42%.

MOTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Motus GI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Motus GI by 5.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter worth $327,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter worth $146,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter worth $104,000. 16.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MOTS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.12. 680,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,365. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.62. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.08.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

