Zacks: Analysts Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $465.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to report $465.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $482.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $456.10 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $535.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.08 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,110,000 after buying an additional 165,970 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 70,719 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at $6,553,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after buying an additional 69,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

NBR stock traded up $6.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.71. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $133.61. The stock has a market cap of $997.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.60.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

