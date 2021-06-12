Zacks: Analysts Expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.93. Raytheon Technologies posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 130%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.81. 4,082,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,970,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a PE ratio of -49.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.66. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

