Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). 9 Meters Biopharma also reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

A number of research firms recently commented on NMTR. Maxim Group started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, CEO John Temperato purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,522. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,074,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,066. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $450,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 358.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 91,414 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. 2,185,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,885,231. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $367.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

