Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $950,000.00

Equities analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to announce sales of $950,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $38.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $40.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALLO shares. B. Riley started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $720,223 over the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALLO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.10. 905,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,380. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

