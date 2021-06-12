Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.40 Billion

Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will report sales of $5.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.43 billion and the lowest is $5.37 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $21.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.13 billion to $21.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.43 billion to $23.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 127,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45,671 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Altria Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Altria Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.76. 14,422,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,204,857. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.