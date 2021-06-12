Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. Boston Scientific posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 362.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 429.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,009 shares of company stock worth $9,309,362. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

