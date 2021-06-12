Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.39. Brookline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 26.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on BRKL. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $17.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.6% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

