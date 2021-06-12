Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.39. Brookline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 26.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on BRKL. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $17.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.6% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.