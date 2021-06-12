Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.80 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to announce $58.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.03 billion to $63.35 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $32.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year sales of $242.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.04 billion to $251.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $248.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $234.52 billion to $265.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

XOM stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,593,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,104,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $263.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

