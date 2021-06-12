Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.48. Federal Signal reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

FSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSS opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.41. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.