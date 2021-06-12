Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.03). Franklin Covey reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of FC stock opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $442.63 million, a PE ratio of -40.11, a PEG ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.75. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $32.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.