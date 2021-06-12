Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.69. Iron Mountain reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,665.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $262,512.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,319.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,569 shares of company stock valued at $5,732,943. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,871,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,947,000 after buying an additional 1,838,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,573,000 after buying an additional 780,108 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,942,000 after buying an additional 457,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 566.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 526,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 447,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.28. 3,046,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,069. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

