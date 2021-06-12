Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.92. Overstock.com reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Overstock.com.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In related news, President David J. Nielsen sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 14,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,850 shares of company stock worth $1,287,905 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 994.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

OSTK stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.16. The company had a trading volume of 777,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,634. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 4.44. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.