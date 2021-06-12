Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to Post $0.76 EPS

Brokerages expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Renasant posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

RNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Renasant by 1,074.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

RNST opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Renasant has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

