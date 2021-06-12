Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $681.53 Million

Equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will report sales of $681.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $586.90 million and the highest is $755.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $630.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 262,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COOP stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.98. 404,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,607. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.65. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

