Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.74. Wintrust Financial reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 364.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $6.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $80.78. 305,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.27. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

