Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Principal Financial remains focused on fee-based revenue sources, which help it earn steadily and limit its exposure to interest rate. It continues to benefit from strength and leadership in retirement and long-term savings, group benefits and protection in the United States, retirement and long-term savings in Latin America and Asia, and global asset management. The inorganic growth story is impressive with buyouts fortifying its global footprint and adding fee-based businesses. It boasts a solid capital position. Shares have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. However, increase in expenses on higher claims and benefits weigh on its margins. Lower return on equity pose financial risk. Also, dilution from acquisition is a potential headwind. Given the low rate environment, it expects adverse impact on demand for income annuities.”

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.27.

PFG opened at $64.87 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.31.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Principal Financial Group (PFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.