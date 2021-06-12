Zacks Investment Research Lowers loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LDI. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.08.

NYSE:LDI opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13. loanDepot has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. loanDepot’s revenue was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that loanDepot will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $997,000. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

