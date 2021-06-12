Zacks Investment Research Lowers Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

NTIC stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a market cap of $159.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -436.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. Analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is 866.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTIC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

