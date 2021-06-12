Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,225,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203,286 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $594,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $202,920,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $60,098,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,313,000 after purchasing an additional 115,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,447,000 after buying an additional 99,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,127,000 after buying an additional 83,477 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total transaction of $250,647.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $508.48 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $244.32 and a twelve month high of $518.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.57.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.