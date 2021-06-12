Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.47 million-18.94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.62 million.

ZDGE stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. Zedge has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.10 million, a P/E ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Zedge had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 25.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZDGE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zedge from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Zedge from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, CFO Yi Tsai sold 10,000 shares of Zedge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $153,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $153,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zedge stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 936.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Zedge worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

