Zeepin One Day Volume Reaches $15,579.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zeepin has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $441,984.94 and approximately $15,579.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00058020 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00161451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00195955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.73 or 0.01157188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,762.48 or 1.00026625 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002723 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

