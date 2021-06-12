ZKSwap (ZKS) Achieves Market Cap of $129.54 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001823 BTC on popular exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $129.54 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00058093 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00161086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00195428 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.56 or 0.01160035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,928.85 or 0.99814709 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002721 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

