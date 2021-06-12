Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $178.93

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $178.93 and last traded at $178.93, with a volume of 2047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

