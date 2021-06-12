Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $14,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 200.0% during the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $11,271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4,734.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total transaction of $4,998,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total value of $1,928,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,201 shares of company stock worth $43,528,954. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZM traded up $19.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $366.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,783,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,838. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.75 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 162.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.31.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

