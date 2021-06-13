$0.04 EPS Expected for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.09. Universal Technical Institute reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 108.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.85 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.

UTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 59,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,684. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $188.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Read More: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.